LACONIA — The public will have an opportunity next week to view and comment on plans to rebuild and upgrade the city’s parking garage downtown.
A public information session has been scheduled for next Wednesday, Dec. 8, starting at 7 p.m. The forum will take place at the Belknap Mill’s Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor.
Consultants, Dubois and King, and Stewart Associates Architects, will present the scope of the project based on their most recent design, including depictions of the proposed improvements to the outside of the parking garage.
After the presentation members of the public will have an opportunity to comment about what improvements they would like to see included in the project’s scope, city Public Works Director Wes Anderson explained.
The cost of any suggestions for improvements will be developed by Public Works and Consultants for a future presentation to the City Council for its consideration for inclusion in the project.
The 50-year-old structure was built to accommodate 250 vehicles. But only about 110 spaces are currently usable for safety reasons. Fixing the parking garage has become a priority recently because of the need to provide more parking downtown for those attending events of the restored Colonial Theatre or patronizing the growing number downtown businesses.
An initial estimate to rebuild the facility, to correct structural defects, and provide enhanced safety has been put in the neighborhood of $6.5 million.
Lakes Region Public Access will be recording the meeting for broadcast at dates and times to be established by the station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.