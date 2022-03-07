LACONIA — A revision to the city’s sewer ordinance won’t make any difference to most residents and businesses, but for condominium associations the change will mean additional work and expense.
The changes are being proposed in order for the city ordinance to conform to federal and state environmental regulations, Public Works Director Wes Anderson told the City Council Feb. 28.
The biggest impact will be for condominium communities that have sewer lines and other infrastructure components on their property. Anderson estimated there are 30 private sewer systems in the city.
He said those systems will need to be inspected every year, and estimated the cost between $5,000 and $10,000, depending on the size of the system.
The larger condominium communities, like South Down, have hundreds of properties, while smaller ones have a few dozen.
Anderson said the purpose of the inspections is to determine the condition of sewer lines which run under the streets as well as the condition of any manholes in the complex. Any complex with private streets, or connector lines which run under multiple properties to reach the city main will need to comply, he said.
As proposed, the ordinance would require private systems to report the inspection results along with information about any maintenance work to the city which then has to report that information to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. If the owner of a private system fails to comply the city would then do the inspection and charge the condominium community.
The city is in the process of contacting all the private systems that will need to comply with the requirement. But Anderson told the council that there are some for which the city has so far been unable to identify the responsible parties.
The council set a hearing for public comment on the revised ordinance for March 14. But because it is unclear whether all those who might be affected by the inspection and reporting requirement will have been notified by the 14th, the council is planning to continue the hearing to a second night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.