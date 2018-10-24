LACONIA — Eight area police departments will participate in the annual national Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, when the public can safely dispose of unneeded or outdated prescription drugs.
Local departments participating will be Laconia, Meredith, Belmont, Sanbornton, New Hampton, Moultonborough, Gilmanton, and Franklin.
Members of the public will be able to drop off medications at the departments’ respective police stations on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In Franklin, however, the drop-off location will be at the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy, 861 Central St.
Officials say the service is free and anonymous, but they point out that they cannot accept liquids, needles or other sharp materials.
In addition to providing a safe, responsible way to dispose of drugs, the event aims to teach the public about the potential for the abuse of medications.
