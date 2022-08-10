LACONIA — That didn’t take long. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, just two years old, and with only a year of performances on the newly-renovated Colonial Theatre stage, has already developed a dedicated troupe of actors.
Case in point: of the 36 cast members, ranging in age from 5 to more than 70, for the Aug. 12-14 production of “Seussical the Musical,” more than half have performed in a Powerhouse role before. Several have signed up for every production that the husband-and-wife production team of Bryan and Johanna Halperin have staged at the Colonial.
What keeps them coming back? Bryan said Powerhouse gives community theater devotees the chance to perform on, or fill backstage roles at, the 1914 Colonial Theatre, recently and lovingly restored by the city.
Not only is the space beautiful and historic, Halperin said, the theater’s architecture gives the performers a sense of intimacy with the audience not usually present in a 750-seat theater.
“It feels like they’re right there with you,” Halperin said.
The actors in “Seussical” should see a lot of happy faces of all ages this weekend, as the buoyant and colorful musical features many favorite characters from one of the world’s most-loved children’s authors.
“It’s a fun show, it’s a lot of singing and dancing, it’s good for all ages and it’s a kind of musical journey through the books of Dr. Seuss,” Halperin said.
Not all of Powerhouse’s productions are similarly sweet, though. Selecting titles is “the hardest thing to do,” Halperin said, adding that he and Johanna strive to strike a balance between shows. On one side of the balance beam are titles such as “Seussical,” which can draw hundreds of people out to the theater, and which offer roles in a broad range of skill and experience levels. On the other side are shows such as the upcoming “Angel Street (Gaslight),” a Victorian thriller that is the origin for the term “gaslighting.” That show, which will be produced at The Belknap Mill, will be for seasoned actors and audience members with an appetite for challenge. They can sink their teeth into such with post-show discussions about domestic violence and how the term has been applied to contemporary American politics.
“That’s a very different thing from ‘Seussical,’” Halperin said. “The Mill shows are when we do lesser-known, intellectually interesting [productions].”
It’s a winning mix so far. The Halperins take pride in the quality of the productions they’ve staged, and take as evidence the enthusiasm of community theater actors to play a part. Powerhouse performers come from across the Lakes Region and beyond, some driving for more than an hour to attend rehearsals.
That was the case for Ben Hunton, playing “Horton” in “Seussical.” Hunton was living in West Lebanon when he got his first role with Powerhouse. He played the role of “George Gibbs” in the fall 2021 production of “Our Town,” and by the time that show was over he saw Laconia in a different light.
In January, Hunton moved to the city, in part so that he could be closer to his new favorite place to perform. He has since played roles in “Puffs” and “Something Rotten,” making “Horton” his fourth role for Powerhouse.
Hunton didn’t find theater until his senior year of high school, then took as many drama courses as he could at Plymouth State University, where he ostensibly majored in communications. He has since earned a master’s degree in theater education.
Hunton has performed with many other theater organizations throughout the state, but he said he moved to Laconia because he saw something special happening here.
“It’s the most professional community theater that I’ve ever worked with,” Hunton said. “The fact that it puts on such high-quality productions is very impressive.”
The Colonial is an extraordinary performance space, and the Halperins run an exceptionally professional organization, Hunton said, the combination of which could become a calling card for the city.
“I think this community has the potential to become a really huge [theater] scene in New Hampshire. They’re going to have to build a reputation first,” Hunton said. “It’s going to take people coming out and experiencing it, but once they do, it’s going to be huge.”
Hunton has been part of the formation of what Halperin described as a “nucleus” of talented, educated young performers, who have coalesced around Powerhouse and The Colonial. It’s given a sense of momentum to the schedule of performances, and it lends merit to the theory supporting public investment into performing arts as one of the city’s crown jewels.
“Part of the goal of the city was getting local people on the [Colonial] stage, and having the stage be a draw for the community,” Halperin said. “It is really having that effect.”
