LACONIA — That didn’t take long. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, just two years old, and with only a year of performances on the newly-renovated Colonial Theatre stage, has already developed a dedicated troupe of actors.

Case in point: of the 36 cast members, ranging in age from 5 to more than 70, for the Aug. 12-14 production of “Seussical the Musical,” more than half have performed in a Powerhouse role before. Several have signed up for every production that the husband-and-wife production team of Bryan and Johanna Halperin have staged at the Colonial.

