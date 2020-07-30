LACONIA — The motorcyclist who died as a result of a crash last Saturday has been identified as a Warren resident.
Laconis Police Chief Matt Canfield identified the man Brian Sheehan, 47, of Warren.
Canfield said Sheehan was the only person on a 2012 Harley-Davidson which failed to round a sharp curve on Roller Coaster Road about 1:10 a.m. Saturday. His body was found in the woods, about 40 feet off the road which connects Route 3 in Weirs Beach with Parade Road.
Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and are looking into whether speed and/or alcohol may have played a role, Canfield said.
Sheehan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Laconia police said in a statement released shortly after the crash. He was pronounced dead at Lakes Region General Hospital.
