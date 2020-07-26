LACONIA — A motorcyclist was killed on Rollercoaster Road early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Laconia police, who said they received a call about an accident at approximately 1:09 a.m.
The motorcycle had driven off the road just after a sharp curve and ended up in the woods, police said. The male driver, who was alone, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The operator of the motorcycle was attended to by the Laconia Fire Department prior to being transported to the Lakes Region General Hospital. The driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at LRGH. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Laconia Police at (603) 524-5252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.