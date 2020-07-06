NEW HAMPTON — Two motorists are facing DWI charges after they were found to have been driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in separate incidents Saturday, State Police reported.
Those arrested were identified as Heidijo Moore, 46, of Milton, and Christopher Maher, 27, of Woburn, Massachusetts. Both have records of prior DWI offenses, State Police said.
The first incident occurred at noon Saturday on I-93 in New Hampton, when Trooper Kenneth McGrath found a vehicle facing the wrong way in the southbound lane. As a result of McGrath’s investigation, Moore was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor or drugs (subsequent offense), as well as resisting arrest, and criminal mischief, State Police said in a statement released to the media.
A short time later, State Police were notified that a motorcyclist was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-93 in Tilton. Trooper Daniel Livingstone, assisted by the Tilton Police Department, intercepted the motorcycle in Northfield.
Moore was arrested a short time later for DWI (subsequent offense), State Police said.
