PLYMOUTH — Democrat Bill Bolton, a member of the Plymouth Board of Selectmen, got a boost in his state Senate campaign when former President Barack Obama endorsed him and eight other New Hampshire Senate candidates.
Bolton is hoping to unseat incumbent Dist. 2 Sen. Bob Giuda of Warren.
Bolton is a retired state employee who serves on the Pemigewasset River Local Advisory Committee. He has spoken in opposition to school vouchers and favors continuing the expanded Medicaid program in New Hampshire.
Giuda, a retired airline pilot, opposes the death penalty and stricter gun control laws, as well as broad-based taxes. He noted that school voucher legislation still provides basic support for public schools while offering a wider choice for students.
Obama also endorsed Mason Donovan of Webster, a Democrat who is challenging Republican incumbent Harold French for a seat in the New Hampshire Senate representing Senate District 7, which includes Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.