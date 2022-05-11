LACONIA — A wave of public enthusiasm brought Laconia’s annual pumpkin festival back from the brink; it will take a similar, and, more importantly, long-lasting wave of sponsorship and volunteers to make it actually happen. At a public meeting at the Colonial Theatre on May 10, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford answered questions and comments, largely from local business owners.
This year’s Pumpkin Festival will take place in the downtown area on Saturday, Oct 29. Though the festival will be slightly pared down from previous years, new businesses in the downtown area — for many of which this is their first Pumpkinfest— are determined to bring vigor to the planning process and the event itself.
“I think we’re at a point now where Laconia is much different than it was the last time there was a Pumpkinfest,” said Kristin Bastille, owner and operator of Defiant Records and Craft Beer on Main Street, which opened in 2021. “I think we have the opportunity to make it better than it ever was.”
In pulling together the festival, as Gifford described at the meeting, the Chamber of Commerce needs sponsors for its basic necessities and major events — including everything from its zombie walk to dumpsters for all of the pumpkins after the event — but also wants to offer as much support as possible for local businesses to do what they think is most appropriate for them.
“We want to include everything,” businesses plan to do as part of the festival, Gifford said. “So the sooner you have the information about what you’re doing, the sooner we can promote it.”
“I’m open to new ideas,” Gifford said, “but it would be great if you could bring the funding with that— or somebody that's willing to sponsor it. Because bringing more costs with [an idea] just keeps us in sort of an upside-down place.”
A flier distributed at the meeting stated that the total projected cost for the festival is $106,000, and, in order to move forward with the festival, the chamber needs assistance in raising $50,000 by July 1. Vendor lists are intended to be finalized by about September 15.
The ball is already rolling, if only just, on meeting these fundraising and volunteer goals.
Gifford said that she has already heard from numerous businesses about how they would like to contribute to and sponsor the festival, but also noted that meeting the $50,000 milestone is a long way off.
“This morning someone came in with a check for $500—so we’re not at zero, but…” Gifford said.
The costs of the festival can be covered, and brought down, through business sponsorships and people who volunteer their time and talents to assist with planning. A full list of sponsorship opportunities can be found at the festival’s website www.nhpumpkinfestival.com/pumpkin-information.
People with a range of skill sets are needed to put this event on— including everyone from graphic designers for the website and festival map to electricians able to assist with the many light displays to marketers to port-o-potty suppliers — and Gifford encouraged anyone who wants contribute in a specific way to reach out to her personally.
“We’ve got a lot of the pieces, we just need people to support them,” no matter the size or nature of the support, Gifford said.
On top of the need for volunteers in the organizing and marketing process, Gifford also stressed the need for volunteer manpower in the days and hours surrounding the event, to help set up lights, pumpkin displays and more.
“It’s just the two of us,” Gifford and her partner at the chamber, “so when we go to set all this stuff up, that’s when we need help.” Gifford said. “We’re either turning to the city — and that’s a big part of why there are costs to the city, because they do a lot of work — or we’re turning to volunteers.”
City officials also came to the meeting to voice their support for Gifford’s leadership in bringing back and organizing the festival.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer commended Gifford’s willingness to bring back the festival and put in the work and said he was pleased with hearing how people have already stepped up to assist.
At the same time, Hosmer acknowledged the immense challenges ahead if the festival is to move forward.
“It’s going to take a significant effort between now and July 1, to get commitments and pledges from businesses or people of not only volunteer time but also the cash to make this work,” Hosmer said, noting that driving down some of the costs to the city in putting on the event would be “key.”
“I was thrilled with the outpouring of support to get the Pumpkinfest back on track,” said City Manager Scott Myers. “The city is able to support in any way we can.”
“There are so many businesses here that have done so much and have come through the toughest past two years,” Hosmer said. “I think now is the time to redouble our efforts, as a city, to commit to you.”
Downtown businesspeople seem ready to work with the chamber in good faith to make the festival happen.
“We have been minding our own business,” acknowledged Piedmont Print and Frame Owner John Bethell, “And because of that I’d like to donate $1,000 to the festival, just to start.”
Gifford thanked Bethell for his generosity and emphasized that local businesses’ visions for their participation can be paired smoothly with the existing structure of the festival with early and open communication. Canal Street, where Piedmont Print and Frame is located, will be closed down to host the “PumpCANALly” per festival tradition, for which Bethell voiced support.
Updates about the festival, vendor sign ups and volunteer and sponsorship opportunities could be found on the festival website, Gifford said, and there may be future planning meetings as the festival approaches.
“We’ve planted the seeds, and now we’re going to have a Pumpkinfest,” Gifford said.
