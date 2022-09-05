Rep. Chris Pappas, left, tours Makers Mill in Wolfeboro with Executive Director Josh Arnold. The space will serve as a meeting place for members of the community to share skills and ideas. (Courtesy photo)
Makers Mill Executive Director Josh Arnold, left, brings Rep. Chris Pappas on a tour of the newly constructed workshop. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Congressman Chris Pappas (D1) visited the newly renovated Makers Mill Community Makerspace and Vocation Hub on Aug. 25. The project received funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission and a USDA Rural Business Development Grant.
“Makers Mill Community Makerspace and Vocation Hub will serve as a meeting place for members of the community to share skills, passions and ideas,” Pappas said. “Once the doors open, Granite Staters will have access to the resources they need to gain a new skill or technical training and get ahead thanks to funds from NBRC. Projects like these have far-reaching effects across our state and will spur economic growth and improve quality of life.”
NBRC is a partnership between the federal government and the states of Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. Their mission is to fund economic development and infrastructure projects throughout designated counties in its four-state service area.
Pappas helped announce on Aug. 24 that NH agencies and organizations have been awarded $6.8 from NBRC for various projects that invest in economic and community development. This is $2.2 more for NH compared with last year’s funding. This marks a $5 increase above the fiscal year 2022 funding level and the highest the program has ever been funded.
The City of Laconia also received a $225,000 grant from NBRC to extend the existing WOW Trail, allowing a connection that avoids growing vehicle traffic on the road.
Other grant recipients include Mountain Top Music Center in Conway and the Town of Campton.
