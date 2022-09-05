WOLFEBORO — Congressman Chris Pappas (D1) visited the newly renovated Makers Mill Community Makerspace and Vocation Hub on Aug. 25. The project received funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission and a USDA Rural Business Development Grant.

“Makers Mill Community Makerspace and Vocation Hub will serve as a meeting place for members of the community to share skills, passions and ideas,” Pappas said. “Once the doors open, Granite Staters will have access to the resources they need to gain a new skill or technical training and get ahead thanks to funds from NBRC. Projects like these have far-reaching effects across our state and will spur economic growth and improve quality of life.”

