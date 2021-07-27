MEREDITH — A paddleboarder was hospitalized after being struck by a boat near the Town Docks in Meredith Bay on Monday afternoon.
Marine Patrol said that the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on July 26, when a 51-year-old woman from Chappaqua, New York, was on a paddleboard and heading away from the shore. The paddleboarder was reportedly struck by a pontoon boat operated by Karalyn Remillard, also 51, of Franklin, Massachusetts.
Occupants of the pontoon boat helped the paddleboarder out of the water and to the shoreline, where she was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia. Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutanian said the woman sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”
The investigation is ongoing, said Haroutanian, who declined to say if charges would be brought against Remillard. He said that there were several witnesses who have provided accounts.
“It was pretty much an attempt to dock the pontoon boat, the paddleboarder was trying to leave the shoreline,” Haroutanian said.
Impairment is not thought to be a factor, he added.
“It’s a very busy summer, we are in the heat of the summer. We encourage all boaters to boat safe out there,” Haroutanian said. “We’ll see them out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.