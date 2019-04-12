GILFORD — Representatives from Municipal Resources, Inc., will begin interviewing town employees on Tuesday about allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment within the Department of Public Works.
Town Administrator Scott Dunn confirmed that there was a complaint about the working environment and said that, after discussing it with the Gilford Board of Selectmen during a nonpublic session on April 3, the town contracted with MRI to look into the matter.
In a memorandum to DPW employees, Dunn scheduled dates for interviews to take place in the selectmen’s office.
“During the course of this interview, you will be required to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of your ability,” the memo stated. “You will also be required to fully cooperate in all phases of this investigation. Failure to comply with these directives could have adverse consequences for your status as a Town employee, up to and including discharge.”
Town policy prohibits employees from retaliating or discriminating against another employee for filing a harassment complaint, Dunn noted.
MRI will submit a confidential report to the selectmen at the conclusion of its investigation, and it will be up to the selectmen to decide what action to take. If they decide to pursue disciplinary action, by state law, an employee would have an opportunity for a public or nonpublic hearing on the matter.
