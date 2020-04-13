GILFORD — All outdoor town recreation facilities have been closed indefinitely as part of the effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The decision was made last week by the Board of Selectmen, at the recommendation of the Recreation Commission and based on federal guidelines as relayed by the fire chief, Town Administrator Scott Dunn said.
The closure pertains to playgrounds, swing sets, ball fields, basketball and tennis courts, and the town bandstand.
Most of the facilities are located in or adjacent to Village Field, in Gilford Village. Others affected are the playground and basketball court at the Town Beach on Varney Point Road, and the ball field at Stonewall Park on Stone Road.
The facilities will be closed until social distancing restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
