MEREDITH — More than one-quarter of the students in the Inter-Lakes School District have opted for remote or partial-remote instruction when the academic year begins next month, Superintendent Mary Moriarty said Friday.
An earlier plan to use the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School in Exeter as the primary source for online learning was abandoned in favor of local teachers handling this responsibility.
There’s been a jump in demand for the charter school’s services, which has waiting lists and has told superintendents not to depend on it as a sole source for remote instruction.
Moriarty said the number of local families wishing to have their children take classes remotely also grew over the summer.
A survey sent to Inter-Lakes School District families in early July had more than 800 responses and showed 13.4 percent wanted remote learning only.
Wednesday was the deadline for families to specify their preference for the coming school year. There are about 1,000 students in the school district.
Families representing about 100 elementary school students opted for remote education. And a total of 25 wanted a combination of in-person and remote.
“These enrollment numbers have allowed us to reassign staff from Sandwich Central School and Inter-Lakes Elementary School,” Moriarty said in an email to parents on Friday.
“I am pleased to announce that we will be delivering our virtual and combination instruction using Inter-Lakes School District Faculty.
“My hope is that this model will help our virtual students maintain a connection with their school and district.”
Five teachers will provide online instruction for the elementary grades.
Lindsay Weiner said her two children in the district, one going into kindergarten and the other going into second grade, will do online learning.
“I still worry for teachers who may be forced into the classroom, but I believe that bringing the virtual piece in-house will alleviate some of that,” she said.
“I also feel that families who choose to be virtual will now be able to support and stay connected with the school and that was a main concern of mine. I am thankful that the administration took action on this.”
At the middle school/high school, families of 90 students opted for remote learning only and 60 wanted the combination.
“The focus for Middle and High School will be to provide full year access to the following Core Academics: Humanities (English/Social Studies), Math, Science,” Moriarty said in the email.
“The Inter-Lakes Guidance Department is working to create personalized schedules for ALL (virtual and physically in person) students in grades 7 - 12. This information will be sent out as it is completed.”
Students were issued laptop computers during remote instruction in the spring, which was done through the Google Classroom platform. This coming school year, Schoology will be the learning management system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.