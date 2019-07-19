LACONIA — Officials at the city and at Lakes Region General Hospital are urging residents to be mindful of expected high temperatures this weekend and to take precautions to avoid medical problems.
The National Weather Service warned of dangerous heat and humidity in parts of the Lakes Region, including Laconia, Gilford, Meredith, Ashland and Plymouth on Saturday as defined by expected heat index values reaching 105. The heat index combines air temperature and relative humidity in an attempt to show hot how it feels.
“A hot and humid air mass will move into New England this weekend,” the weather service reported. “While the first taste of it will arrive on Friday, the worst of the heat and humidity will be on Saturday and could last into Sunday as well.
“The combination of heat and humidity will make it difficult for the human body to regulate its internal temperature. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possible for those who are exposed to the heat.”
By Friday afternoon, it had already reached 90 degrees in Loudon, where thousands of people gathered for a NASCAR race weekend.
Loudon Fire Chief Tom Blanchette said seven or eight people were transported to the hospital on Friday, mostly for heat-related problems or chronic medical issues exacerbated by the heat.
“We will see if there are large numbers of people needing service,” he said. “If we lost power, that would be a significant problem. The fire department, police and public health are monitoring the situation and we would have plans in place if we needed to open something up, but we have no current plan to do so at this time.”
He recommended that people stay hydrated with water.
“Other beverages, with sugar and alcohol, they don’t hydrate you properly,” he said. “If you’re going to work outside, do it in short bursts. Don’t try to work outside all day in the sun. Find shade, take breaks, check on your neighbors, especially elderly neighbors, make sure they have air conditioning or fans to keep them cool during this time.”
Lakes Region General Hospital posted a note on its Facebook page recommending people exercise caution and take note of hot weather tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library — even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
Keep in mind that electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.
Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours.
Cut down on exercise during the heat. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, stop all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.
Wear sunscreen. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions. Look for sunscreens that say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels – these products work best.
Do not leave children or pets in cars. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting heat stroke or dying.
Drink plenty of water and replace salt and minerals. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
