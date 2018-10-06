LACONIA — City police officers Michelle Cardinal and Bryan Moynihan have been honored with community policing awards in association with a fundraising event for the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
The 54 McDonald’s franchisees across the state are donating a portion of their sales between 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday to benefit the association. About $50,000 was expected to be raised.
Sixty-one officers throughout the state were recognized with community police awards.
Laconia Police Commissioner Thomas Tarr said community policing and community service are required in order to make a police department successful.
“It makes you proactive instead of reactive,” he said. “Being out and about and being visible, approachable, stopping and talking to citizens, helps the citizens feel confident in the police department.”
Strong ties to the community also help provide information important to the police department.
“You'd be amazed at how much information they can glean from these contacts,” Tarr said. “It gives them a heads up on issues and problems percolating in the community, in different neighborhoods and allows them to keep an eye on the situation and be proactive.”
Cardinal has been a Laconia police officer for a decade and helped start a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at Laconia Middle School. She works as a field training officer and created a paintball tournament to raise money to support officers and others in times of need.
Moynihan, who was named 2018 Laconia Police Officer of the Year, has taught the DARE program at the city’s elementary schools. He also teaches a class at the Laconia Middle School called “Police and Teens.”
Also honored were Alton officer Michael Beauchamp, Center Harbor investigator Robert Donnelly, Franklin officer Dennis Rector, Tilton officer Elizabeth Murray and Tuftonboro Sgt. James Hathcock.
