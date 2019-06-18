LACONIA — Property owners providing short-term, Airbnb-type, rentals in the city would not be allowed to let their customers park on the street under regulations that have been drafted by the city.
The rules still have a few steps to cover before going into effect, and are subject to change. On Monday, a council committee forwarded them to the full council, which will likely send them to the Planning Board for a public hearing before they return to the council for a final vote.
These regulations will ultimately provide a framework for people to offer short-term rentals in most parts of the city. Current zoning laws ban such lodging in most areas, but this is not enforced unless someone complains.
There has only been one complaint this year, said Rob Mora, Laconia’s assistant planning director. The owner was notified and no longer plans to offer a short-term rental.
Last year, four enforcement actions were launched against short-term rental operators after neighbors complained about noise, parking and trash. These actions and growth in short-term, online rentals in traditionally suburban neighborhoods led the city to tackle the issue.
Liz DeBold Fusco, Northeast press secretary for Airbnb, said the company supports constructive regulation.
“Regulation should address local concerns but protect the ability of local residents to share their home,” she said. “Regulations regarding parking vary by municipality. A busy urban area would be different than a suburban or rural area.”
She said the company’s website informs hosts of their responsibilities and provides a tool where neighbors can complain if there is a problem.
The proposed rules apply to a dwelling offered for rent for up to 184 consecutive nights. Owners would be required to apply to the city to operate a short-term rental and pay a fee, still to be determined, that would cover the costs of reviewing the property and notifying neighbors.
The unit must pass an inspection by the fire department and code enforcement to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed, a fire extinguisher is in the kitchen, maximum occupancy is not exceeded and driveway space is sufficient to handle renters’ cars.
A notice of the approval or denial of the application will be mailed to the applicant and neighbors, and the decision can be appealed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment within 30 days.
Approved applications must be renewed yearly and can be revoked for failure to follow the regulations. Fines can also be levied if someone operates a short-term rental in violation of the rules.
There will also be procedures for neighbors to complain about noise, trash, or parking problems associated with these rentals.
