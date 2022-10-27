OSSIPEE — A nonprofit dedicated to providing classical education through studying texts from Western civilization has received a $1.1 million federal grant to open North Star Academy, a public charter school in the Ossipee area, with the first students entering in fall 2024.

“The pillar of classical education is the idea of preparing students to find truth, to be sovereign thinkers, and to be able to look at tons of information to find the narrative that rings true for them,” said James Miller of Alton Bay, director of the Institute for Classical Culture, which earned the grant. Miller, formerly a headmaster at a private school in Ossipee, currently teaches at Acton Academy in Laconia. North Star’s goal, he said, is to teach students how to think, not what think.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.