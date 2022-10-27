The Granite State was one of only four states that scored above the national average in both subjects for both grade 4 and grade 8, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. (Courtesy graphic/NH Department of Education)
The Nation’s Report Card released Monday by the National Center for Education Statistics reflected the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first-ever score decline in mathematics in 32 years.
Average test scores were tabulated for each state and the U.S. as a whole, but not for individual school districts in each state. The tests differ from the math and reading assessments administered to fourth and eighth graders across New Hampshire.
“Now is the time for those of us in leadership positions to take a hard look at the data, what we’re seeing on the Nation’s Report Card and on other key measures, and use that to guide our decision making so that all students can overcome the challenges of the moment and access high-quality education,” New Hampshire’s Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut wrote Monday in a press release.
From 2019 to 2022, New Hampshire’s average score for eighth graders dropped by 8 points in math and 5 points in reading. Fourth grade scores dipped 6 points in math and 1 point in reading.
The Granite State was one of only four states that scored above the national average in both subjects for both fourth and eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The Report Card showed that declines across the country were more pronounced for Black students than for white students.
“It is our hope that, understanding how difficult the past few years have been on students, we continue to provide them with every support available to close equity gaps, accelerate learning and not only recover, but aim higher,” Edelblut wrote.
He said districts across the country are keenly aware of these needs and have been working hard to address them.
The National Center for Education Statistics also conducts assessments of 9-year-olds to determine proficiency in reading and math. Compared with 2020, the average scores for 9-year-olds nationwide dropped by 5 points in reading and 7 points in math.
Edelblut said COVID relief funds are being used throughout New Hampshire schools to prioritize students and target areas of need continue to combat lingering gaps in learning.
The state Department of Education has partnered with Tutor.com to provide free support students in grades 6-12, and with Lexia to advance youth reading skills. ENGAGE New Hampshire provides academic success coaches to help students stay on track.
To find out what’s available to help all students in New Hampshire, visit doe.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.