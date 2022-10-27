Report card

The Granite State was one of only four states that scored above the national average in both subjects for both grade 4 and grade 8, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. (Courtesy graphic/NH Department of Education)

The Nation’s Report Card released Monday by the National Center for Education Statistics reflected the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first-ever score decline in mathematics in 32 years.

Average test scores were tabulated for each state and the U.S. as a whole, but not for individual school districts in each state. The tests differ from the math and reading assessments administered to fourth and eighth graders across New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.