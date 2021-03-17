LACONIA — With the number of COVID cases continuing to trend downward, Laconia’s public schools will resume full-time, in-class instruction next week.
The return to the regular Monday-through-Friday schedule will begin next Monday, after the School Board approved the plan presented Tuesday by Superintendent Steve Tucker.
The School District has been operating on a hybrid schedule — alternating between on-site and remote instruction and activities — since Nov. 23 when the number of COVID cases began to increase significantly. The hybrid arrangement cut in half the number of students in the school buildings at any one time.
Classrooms will be arranged to maintain physical distancing. Students will be required to wear face masks if they are closer than 6 feet from another person. Physical distance guidelines will be observed on school buses. There will be more space where students can eat lunch so that physical distancing can be maintained.
The number of COVID cases is continuing to drop. There were 50 cases in Belknap County as of Monday, according to state Department of Health and Human Services statistics, compared to 70 cases two weeks before, Assistant Superintendent Amy Hinds told the board. The number of students in quarantine has been cut almost in half almost in half during that time — from 40 students across all grade levels, to 23.
The board also approved the administration's request to continue offering full-time remote instruction for those families who have requested it. But the number of students in remote learning is continuing to drop. Tucker estimated that there are now fewer than 300 remote students — 15% or less of the district’s enrollment.
Tucker said 259 school staff members have signed up through the district to receive COVID vaccine shots. Of that number, 153 are scheduled to receive their shots on Friday at a special clinic for school staff personnel in Laconia and several other neighboring school districts. The 259 who have signed with the district represent about 60% of the district’s workforce which numbers about 430. He said he expected the total number of staff members who will be vaccinated will be higher, because some have received their shots at other sites.
Getting the COVID vaccination is voluntary, he said.
