MEREDITH — A home on Eaton Avenue was heavily damaged by fire while the residents were away on Thursday night.
The fire was called in just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Meredith Fire Department, assisted by multiple other municipalities, responded.
“We had a heavy fire through the roof [at the back right corner],” said Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones. “First alarm brought in Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Holderness, Laconia, Gilford, Nashua and New Hampton.”
The owners and occupants of the building, an adult couple, were not in the home when it caught fire.
The 50-foot-by-26-foot, ranch-style home suffered heavy burn damage in the main bedroom along with heat, smoke and water damage in the rest of the house.
“We are looking at a possible electrical appliance in the bedroom area at this time,” Chief Jones said in a call on Friday, “It is still under investigation.”
Jones added that the couple is insured, and that the Red Cross has been notified of their situation.
