FRANKLIN — An early-afternoon fire on Friday damaged the exterior of a home at 81 East Bow St., but firefighters from the station less than a mile away were able to keep the fire from spreading, and there were no injuries reported.
The call came in at 13:46 p.m., with Tilton-Northfield and Sanbornton joining the Franklin Fire Department in responding to the single-family home located in the downtown section of the city. When they arrived, the owner was already outside, along with eight dogs he had brought out of the building.
Fire was visible at the rear of the home, and firefighters knocked it down from the outside before entering for further work on putting it out. Inside damage was limited to smoke and heat.
The fire was determined to be accidental.
Fire Chief Kevin LaChapelle said there were no smoke alarms in the building.
“We recently increased our daytime staffing level to three firefighters and one captain on the first-due fire engine," LaChapelle said. "This has made a tremendous difference in preserving life and property in our city.”
There were about 20 firefighters at the scene, while Belmont provided station coverage for Franklin.
