Dozens of roads and a few sections of highway were damaged in Alton, Gilmanton and Wolfeboro this weekend after heavy rainfall. For the last few weeks, the Lakes Region was spared from torrential rains that caused washouts in the western section of the state and devastating floods across neighboring Vermont. But on Sunday the luck ran out, with heavy water destroying a large swath of Route 140 just outside downtown Alton. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities or major injuries, though cars and basements were damaged.

“It’s just amazing, the devastation that water can cause,” said Alton resident Jean Gruntkosky, as she and her husband Bill observed cleanup efforts along Route 140.

