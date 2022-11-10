GILFORD — A male pilot was transported to Concord Hospital—Concord with head trauma and facial injuries after crashing a single-engine aircraft in the parking lot near Patrick's Pub & Eatery on Thursday afternoon.

The single-engine Cessna appeared to have skimmed the roof of the building containing the Gateway Spa, the Wine'ing Butcher and H Salon before landing upside down.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.