GILFORD — Anyone who’s ever had to drive into the setting sun knows just how blinding it can be. Now imagine trying to land an airplane under those same conditions. That might just be what caused last Thursday’s plane crash at the Laconia Municipal Airport, and it wasn’t the first. 

The cream-colored seaplane clipped the roof of a local business in the shopping plaza next to Patrick’s Pub & Eatery during an attempted landing. The plane tumbled forward and smashed into the parking lot.

