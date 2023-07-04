WEIRS BEACH — There were no deaths in a Sunday crash at The Looney Bin Bar and Grill that left at least 30 people injured, 14 of whom were transported to local hospitals. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

At around lunchtime on July 2, the popular bar was full of patrons when a silver Acura plowed through the front of the building after colliding with another vehicle on Endicott Street North.

