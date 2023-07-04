WEIRS BEACH — There were no deaths in a Sunday crash at The Looney Bin Bar and Grill that left at least 30 people injured, 14 of whom were transported to local hospitals. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.
At around lunchtime on July 2, the popular bar was full of patrons when a silver Acura plowed through the front of the building after colliding with another vehicle on Endicott Street North.
The Laconia Fire and Police departments were dispatched to the scene.
Crews from Gilford, Belmont, Meredith EMS, Tilton-Northfield, and Franklin also provided assistance. Center Harbor and Meredith provided station coverage for Laconia during the initial response.
The 14 people injured were transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia, Concord Hospital-Franklin, and Concord Hospital. According to a release from the Laconia Fire Department, an additional 20 people were also assessed for injuries on scene.
“Two of the patients transported had significant lower leg injuries,” read the statement. “The other transports were for lacerations, contusions, and other non-life-threatening injuries.”
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the Acura was struck by a southbound vehicle after leaving the parking lot of Funspot.
“There was a vehicle in the center lane turning into Funspot. That vehicle waved them [the Acura] on, the Acura crossed the center turning lane but failed to see an upcoming vehicle in the third travel lane. That vehicle collided with the Acura, which caused it to leave the roadway and send it into the restaurant.”
Photos from the scene show the Acura has Massachusetts license plates. Neither speed nor alcohol are considered to be factors at this point in the investigation, nor have any charges been filed, according to Canfield.
“We’ve certainly seen vehicles go into buildings over the years,” Canfield said. “This was unique in the fact it was a busy holiday weekend. The Looney Bin was packed with patrons. That posed some challenges. It certainly had the potential to have a lot of people seriously injured or killed. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.