LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.

According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.

