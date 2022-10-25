Laconia Police Det. Kendra Neri walks with a forensics kit shortly after a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon. The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Laconia police secure the scene outside a residence on Dixon Street where Cody Ellis was shot and injured during a confrontation between neighbors Monday afternoon. No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting, but the incident is still under investigation. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Laconia Police Det. Kendra Neri walks with a forensics kit shortly after a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon. The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Laconia police secure the scene outside a residence on Dixon Street where Cody Ellis was shot and injured during a confrontation between neighbors Monday afternoon. No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting, but the incident is still under investigation. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.
According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
A neighbor armed with a towel and trauma kit rendered first aid until emergency responders were able to transport the victim to Concord Hospital-Laconia.
According to a public Facebook post by Ellis' girlfriend, Haley Barton, Ellis was stable and has a broken arm, shoulder and shoulder blade as of Tuesday afternoon.
Barton wrote, “This all started because of being yelled at to slow down [on] our road, kids live here!”
According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, no one is in custody and there is no further danger to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.