New Hampshire state senator David Watters, D-Dover, is not mincing words in his opposition of New Hampshire House Bill 544.
“I think this will be a really divisive, corrosive, destructive debate if this language is in the budget,” he said.
HB 544, a bill that “defines and prohibits the dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs,” has been included into New Hampshire HB 2, the state’s budget bill.
Framed with language paralleling former President Donald Trump’s since-reversed Executive Order 13950, “Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping,” from September 2020, HB 544 says a “contractor” with the state of New Hampshire “shall not use any workplace training that inculcates in its employees any form of race or sex stereotyping or any form of race or sex scapegoating.”
To read the full story, visit seacoastonline.com/story/news/politics/2021/05/20/new-hampshire-house-bill-544-has-become-divisive/5054009001.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
