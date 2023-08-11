Loon raft

The Loon Preservation Committee and Laconia couple recently placed this loon nest raft in Paugus Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. Loons have been spotted near the raft, but none have moved in quite yet. (Matt Rocha photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

LACONIA — A new housing development recently finished construction on the shores of Paugus Bay. Now, it’s waiting for new residents, though probably not the kind you’re imagining.

With the help of local volunteers, biologists from the Loon Preservation Committee, a nonprofit in Moultonborough, placed a loon nest raft in Paugus Bay. Since then, residents have spotted loons near the raft, and members of the committee hope they might soon move in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.