LACONIA — The New England Wolves of Laconia are scheduled to play a decisive game 3 on Saturday at the Merrill Fay Arena.
The Wolves, who secured the 2nd seed in the EHL's north division, split the first two playoff games in the best-of-three playoff round with the Vermont Lumberjacks. The winner of the third game, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on March 12, will advance to the north division finals.
Tickets to the game are $5 for adults, $2 for kids, and youth players are admitted for free when they wear their team's jersey.
