MANCHESTER — The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications is seeking to honor New Hampshire residents or organizations working to protect free speech and free press.
Nominations are open for the school’s 20th annual First Amendment Award, honoring diligence in protecting free press and free speech liberties. The recipients will be honored at the school’s First Amendment Award event in the fall, and will be included in a video tribute.
A committee of judges chooses the recipient from public nominations. First Amendment recipients receive a bronze eagle sculpture created by Mrs. Loeb and a $1,500 award.
Nomination forms are available at loebschool.org. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Aug. 15.
The award and the school are legacies of the late Nackey S. Loeb, president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News.
First Amendment Award judges are former executive editor of Foster’s Daily Democrat Rod Doherty; retired New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Richard Galway; attorney Gregory Sullivan of Malloy & Sullivan; and previous First Amendment recipient Mary DeWinkeleer.
