LACONIA — After some difficult months during the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a good summer for Tower Hill Tavern and its music venue, The Big House.
State-mandated restrictions on acts and guests were lifted in the spring. One of those restrictions prohibited customers from dancing.
“It’s been an amazing pleasure to be an entertainment provider again instead of a warden,” said Meghan Doptis, general manager. “It was very difficult. People wanted to dance and they were not allowed to stand up.”
Customers have been enjoying the greater freedom. Doptis said she had a sense that people felt cooped up and simply wanted to come out and have a good time.
“It’s amazing watching the smiles on people’s faces and the energy that runs through them,” Doptis said. “People were like free and out of their cages.”
When the mandates were in effect, some guests expressed frustration.
“People got yelled out,” she said. “That was dumb. We had to follow the rules.”
The Big House, which will host Colt Ford on Aug. 19, opened near the tavern in May 2019, providing another place for live music in The Weirs.
It can hold 505 people inside and another 350 at its outdoor stage, The Rec Yard.
“We believe in music and what it does for the soul and provides for the people,” Doptis said.
Masks and sanitizer are available for guests, and are strongly encouraged, but their use is optional. Employees are not required to wear masks.
“If any one of them feels under the weather, or has a temperature, we do not allow them to work,” Doptis said.
Some employees have received the vaccine, others haven’t.
“I am not vaccinated,” she said, “but I feel it is a positive thing for those who want to do it.”
Doptis said the musicians who perform locally don’t seem overly worried about getting the virus.
“I think it’s a little different being up here in New Hampshire,” she said. “Most of the numbers came from nursing homes in our state. We didn’t have a break out after Bike Week like some people were forecasting.”
Talent booker Lauren Warshofsky, of MIC New England, said musical artists depend on the revenue from touring for their livelihood, but some have expressed concerns about public health especially as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant spreads.
Stevie Nicks has announced, for example, she will not be touring this year.
“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” the 73-year-old Nicks said on Twitter. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I’m still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are devastated but we will look forward to a brighter 2022.”
A decision not to tour has financial repercussions.
“When it comes to artists, the most profitable thing they can do is touring,” Warshofsky said. “Performance fees provide steady income. There are also merchandise sales. And it’s not just the artists. They have large teams who are affected, road crews, engineers, the sound team.”
While full capacity concerts are being allowed, some artists may place their own restrictions.
Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has said that as of Oct. 4, company employees entering events, venues or offices will have to be vaccinated. He also said musical artists can set their own requirements, including deciding whether attendees and staff must have been vaccinated or be able to show a negative COVID-19 test result.
