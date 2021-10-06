MOULTONBOROUGH — A teacher at Moultonborough Academy has resigned amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.
The School Board accepted the resignation of Lindsay Bliznik, a Spanish teacher, during a nonpublic meeting on Oct. 4, said Superintendent Patrick Andrew.
In an email sent out to members of the Moultonborough school community, Andrew said, “We recently began an independently-led investigation into an allegation of misconduct by a staff member, who has since resigned from their position with the district. As a result, all information held by the school district regarding this matter has been provided to the New Hampshire Department of Education for further investigation. It is important to remember that all persons must be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.”
In addition to teaching, Bliznik was also a softball coach and proponent of the school’s chemical-free after-prom party.
An investigator for the state’s Department of Education did not immediately return a phone call. Bliznik did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
