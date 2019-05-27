LACONIA — One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Laconia on Sunday afternoon.
WMUR reports that two motorcycles were driving in an area where Watson Road meets Scenic Road.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said, “It appears one of the motorcycles was traveling southbound and collided with a vehicle traveling the opposite way.”
The operator received serious head injuries when he was thrown from the motorcycle.
The other motorcyclist and the two people in the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately available.
The cause of this crash is under investigation by Laconia’s Regional Accident Reconstruction Team.
Canfield said the crash serves as a reminder that people need to play close attention to the roads, as they will be extremely busy for the summer season.
"There’s lots of traffic out there. Of course, there's many motorcycles out there, as well. We've got Laconia Motorcycle Week coming up here in a few weeks and certainly urge all drivers to watch out for motorcyclists and be cautious,” he said.
The identities of the people involved in the accident have not been released.
