Jennifer Anderson and Charlie St. Clair of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, Laconia Mayor Ed Engler, David McGrath of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Gov. Chris Sununu, Cynthia Makris of the Naswa Resort and flat track racer Cameron Smith cut the ribbon to open the new flat track at North East Motor Sports Museum in Loudon for the kickoff of the 96th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week. (Karen Bobotas/for The Laconia Daily Sun)