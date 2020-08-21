LACONIA — Motorcycle Week kicks off today, but without the anticipation of excitement and hustle and bustle the event is known for.
Both promoters and city officials are unsure what the turnout for the 97th rally will be, but have said it will be less than in years past due to measures that have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Gone will be the vendor booths selling everything from biker paraphernalia and tattoos, to grab-and-go food. There will also be no special stages for outdoor entertainment, or so-called beer tents.
While there might be less to do in Weirs Beach than in the past, the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association is pointing out there are plenty of opportunities for bikers to enjoy the outdoors, and to travel around the state and enjoy the scenery and some of its iconic attractions. The group is also encouraging bikers to observe COVID precautions, including practicing social distancing, frequent washing or sanitizing of hands, and wearing face masks when not riding.
Gypsy tours are planned for next week, leaving from the Rally Headquarters tent on Lakeside Avenue.
The first organized event will take place today at 10 a.m. when the 14th annual Peter Makris Run rolls off from the Naswa Resort on Weirs Boulevard. Each year the event raises money for the Laconia Fire Department.
Another special ride is set for next Thursday when the Big Lake Crew chapter of the Combat Warriors Motorcycle Club will leave at 5:30 p.m. from the Laconia VFW Post 1670, located at 143 Court Street, and will go to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen to pay respects to those interred there. Club organized the event because the annual POW/MIA ride to Meredith was canceled due to COVID restrictions.
Many businesses in The Weirs are gearing up for the additional business they are hoping Motorcycle Week will bring.
The state Liquor Commission, which is responsible for administering the state’s liquor laws, has met with all liquor-license holders in the city to emphasize that it plans to scrupulously enforce the COVID restrictions which limit the capacity of restaurants and bars and lounges, as well as regulations requiring patrons to wear face masks at certain times.
Some businesses have chosen to close down for the week, saying the regulations are too strict and could easily result in them losing their liquor licenses.
