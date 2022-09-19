CONCORD — Chillier temperatures driving out the dregs of summer in the past week are a reminder of the colder months to come. With energy costs still up, state lawmakers voted to expand relief programs to a wider swath of middle-class Granite Staters.

Last week the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, HB 2023. Those earning between 60% and 75% of the state median income are now eligible to apply for relief in the form of one-time energy credits totaling $650, with $450 in fuel assistance and $200 in electric assistance. 

