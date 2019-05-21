LACONIA — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc says he sees a number of positives and one big question mark as he considers a run for U.S. Senate next year.
Bolduc, who grew up in Laconia and now lives in Stratham, said he has good name recognition in New Hampshire and feels his 32 years of active duty military service should count in his favor if he launches a GOP challenge to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. He expects to make a decision next month.
“My background is strong, but my question is about the money side,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m not independently wealthy. I can’t just write myself a check. I’m going to need support from others.”
Shaheen, a former New Hampshire governor who will be seeking her third Senate term, raised $1.4 million in the first three months of this year.
Bolduc said the political system as it now stands is heavily weighted in favor of candidates who can raise large amounts of money, even if these aren’t always the best people for the position.
“You can be a mediocre candidate, but if you have money you can win,” he said.
Bolduc has been a strong advocate for veterans and their families, working to build awareness of traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress. He said these issues would be part of any potential candidacy.
Other potential campaign issues would be ensuring strong national security as well as providing jobs and long-term health care for rural populations.
He said one advantage of not being independently wealthy is the ability to have a visceral understanding of the challenges facing average Americans.
“I'm retired military,” he said. “I live where I live because we sunk our life savings into buying a house. My wife and I manage our money and we live paycheck to paycheck like every other American.
“I have a fundamental understanding of what residents need. What better candidate than someone who has to live with it every day?”
Bolduc said average Americans have been negatively affected by the actions, or lack of action, from political representatives in Washington.
“What they are not doing because of political ideology is significant,” he said. “They can’t find common ground. They can't get over disagreements and their opinions to meet in the middle.
“In the military, you have to compromise. I have a solid line of principles, values that I stand by. If none of my values are being bumped up against, none of my principles as embodied in the Constitution are being violated, then that’s a disagreement, a difference of opinion and we have to work together to solve this.”
