Students and music teachers from Laconia Middle School led the school board in a boom whackers activity, where each tube plays a different note when struck. Played in sequence, the tubes play songs. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Members of the eighth grade band perform the theme from "The Addams Family" as music teacher Marc DiDonato looks on at the Oct. 18 Laconia School Board meeting. (Catherine McLaughlin/ The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Members of the sixth grade band perform "Spooky Scary Skeletons" in their first-ever performance during the Laconia School Board meeting Oct. 18. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Members of the bands from Laconia Middle School performed Oct. 18 for the Laconia School Board. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The Laconia School District has upped its investment in music programming in response to dropping participation levels resulting from the pandemic.
Students from Laconia Middle School’s bands performed for the school board at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Members of the sixth grade band performed “Spooky Scary Skeletons” and members of the seventh and eighth grade band performed “The Addams Family.” Following these performances, music teachers Marc DiDonato and Danielle Janos led the board in an activity using boom whackers, plastic tubes that play a note when struck.
After the performance, Superintendent Steve Tucker highlighted the district’s efforts to invigorate music and arts education coming out of the pandemic. Music education and participation faced unique hurdles due to the pandemic, from the logistical challenges to access obstacles.
Each of the district’s three elementary schools now have their own art and music teacher, Tucker noted, when they had previously shared. High school band participation has doubled since last year.
