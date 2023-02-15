MEREDITH — Mural art and an invite-only gala to meet the artists are possible this year for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Meredith Sculpture Walk thanks to Meredith Village Savings Bank and its celebratory $10,000 donation.
“It’s such a generous donation, it’s overwhelming,” said Michael Griffin, executive director and director of career partnerships for Greater Meredith Program, which organizes the walk each year. “We’re filled with gratitude.”
Typically, Griffin said, MVSB offers a $5,000 donation to the walk each year, and this year, the additional boost allows some special projects and initiatives for the anniversary festivities.
Urban art — otherwise known as mural art — is “all the rage now,” Griffin said, so the committee organizing the sculpture walk is working to introduce more of the genre to the Meredith community.
“We are also trying to bring back some artist alumni who have had sculptures on the walk in the past to display some of their new work,” he said. “Costs seem to be increasing naturally, so we want to be generous with our artists. We pay them to come in and show their work, and the bank’s donation allows us to provide a slight increase in what we give them going forward.”
Bank leaders were pleased to donate to the walk, said Cathy Sleeper, MVSB regional vice president and a board member for the Greater Meredith Program. The mutual savings bank is not beholden to stockbrokers, but instead operates for the benefit of depositors, borrowers and the community.
“We care deeply for our communities and proudly support local organizations that make them a better place for all of us,” Sleeper added. “We have watched this program grow and flourish over the years, and it’s been a joy to see so many locals and visitors alike taking time to step back and enjoy the art and beauty around them.”
The Greater Meredith Program created the sculpture walk a decade ago as part of the organization’s mission to enhance the beauty of the Meredith community and highlight local artists. A volunteer committee, which Griffin sits on, curates and coordinates the art each year.
This year’s walk will feature over 30 artistic creations, which will be placed throughout downtown Meredith on a walking loop that begins on Main Street and continues through the town docks, Hesky Park, Scenic Park and Clough Park along Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
The pieces are on view all year long.
“What started as two sculptures displayed in the courtyard 10 years ago has blossomed to a nationally recognized display and destination,” said Bev Lapham, chair of the Meredith Sculpture Walk. “We are grateful to have so many community partners, like MVSB, who have helped us to grow the walk.”
The committee for the Meredith Sculpture Walk is currently working on the anniversary exhibit, which is expected to be fully installed by the end of June. Griffin said the committee is seeking more wooden pieces in addition to the urban art, which would be permanently installed.
As is typical each year, Griffin said a Music and Art in the Village event will take place this summer, encouraging people to walk the sculpture loop, enticed by live music from artists ranging from saxophone players to singers and violinists.
“You can enjoy the tour and listen to music, and what you’re hearing is changing as you’re moving along,” he said.
A special invite-only gala will also be held at Church Landing, at which participants can meet the artists with featured work in the anniversary celebration.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk is organized to be a self-guided attraction, and brochures and maps are available at kiosks around town. For those who want to learn more about the art, docent tours are also available July through September. Visit MeredithSculptureWalk.org to learn more about the 2023 event.
