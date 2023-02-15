MEREDITH — Mural art and an invite-only gala to meet the artists are possible this year for the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Meredith Sculpture Walk thanks to Meredith Village Savings Bank and its celebratory $10,000 donation.

“It’s such a generous donation, it’s overwhelming,” said Michael Griffin, executive director and director of career partnerships for Greater Meredith Program, which organizes the walk each year. “We’re filled with gratitude.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.