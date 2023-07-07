MEREDITH — The Meredith Selectboard decided to pause pursuit of a boundary line adjustment with a Meredith Neck marina, part of town plans to rehabilitate and improve its public lake access infrastructure, at a meeting last month. The pause waves the marina forward to seek approvals for its own renovation ambitions and drives the town to reevaluate its own improvements.

Amid public disapproval of the adjustment as well as uncertainty about exactly where the boundary line is between the town docks on Lovejoy Sands Road and Goodhue Boat Company, the selectboard hit the brakes at a meeting on June 19.

Meredith marina expansion stalled because of objections to moving a right of way

