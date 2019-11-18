LACONIA — The Parish Activities and Outreach committees of the Congregational Church of Laconia United Church of Christ invite the community to share Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, in the church hall at Pleasant Street and Veterans Square. Doors open at 11 a.m. The church will serve roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and fixings, buffet-style, as well as dessert.
The dinner is a long-standing tradition at the church. The event is named after Hazel Duke, a longtime church member and elementary school teacher. When Duke died over 50 years ago, she left money to the church to provide the holiday feast. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated by calling the church office at 603-524-0668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.