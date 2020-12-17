LACONIA — A meeting of the city’s Heritage Commission to further discuss the future of an historic house in Weirs Beach was canceled Thursday due to a winter storm that brought about three feet of snow to the Lakes Region.
The purpose of the meeting was to see if the commission and the building’s owner could reach an agreement regarding the fate of the 150-year-old house at 76 Lakeside Ave.
The commission voted 5-0 last week against approving a demolition permit for a 150-year-old house at 76 Lakeside Ave.
The date and time of the rescheduled meeting has yet to be determined, according to the city Planning Department.
At the meeting on Dec. 9, commission members said demolishing the structure, which is close to several other late 19th century buildings that overlook Lake Winnipesaukee, was unnecessary, short-sighted, and would erode the historic character of the area.
However, the owner — 76 Lakeside LLC — said it has been unable to rent out the house for three years and so want to tear it down rather than have it remain vacant.
