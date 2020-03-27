LACONIA — Organizers of Laconia Motorcycle Week are considering moving the event to later in the summer if the serious health risks posed by coronavirus pandemic are projected to continue into June.
The event, which traditionally attracts tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the area every June, is still scheduled for June 13-21, according to Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.
But on Friday St. Clair said if it happens that the event has to be postponed for public health reasons, it will be rescheduled for Aug. 22-30, a time when summer tourism typically tapers off a bit before the Labor Day Weekend rush.
He said the decision about whether to go ahead with the event as planned or to postpone it will be made by the end of next month.
Whether Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order expires on May 4 as scheduled, or is extended, would be a major factor in deciding whether there would be a postponement, St. Clair said.
The association decided on the alternative August dates after speaking with a lot of “interested parties,” he added.
“If we have to move it, there will be a lot of disappointed people," St. Clair acknowledged. “But the way things are right now, people are disappointed about a lot of things.”
St. Clair said anyone with questions or looking for updates can contact the association by calling its headquarters at 603-366-2000, or going to its website www.laconiamcweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.