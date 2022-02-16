LACONIA — The city's schools are now a mask-optional environment, following a unanimous vote by the School Board on Tuesday night.
Superintendent Steve Tucker brought the proposed policy change to the board, citing a marked drop in local COVID-19 cases. In mid-January, there were 64 cases among the city's school community; that number had fallen to two as of the board meeting. The local trend mirrored what was happening across the state.
Board members agreed to make the change immediately. On Wednesday, both students and staff members had the option to wear masks or go maskless.
Tucker said many chose to exercise that option.
"I’ve been in the schools today, high school and middle school so far, some people are wearing them and some are not," Tucker said around mid-day on Wednesday. "I think there are some people who are very happy about it, and I understand it."
The school year started with masking optional in Laconia schools, but outbreaks and increasing community transmission rates led to a requirement for masking implemented on Sept. 22, 2021.
"We have been following guidelines, our goal has been to keep kids in school and staff working. I don’t think there are a lot of people out there who love masks," Tucker said.
Even with the changes made on Tuesday night, there will be some situations where masks will be required. Federal rules continue to require masks on school buses. Students or staff might be expected to wear a mask if they are recovering from a COVID infection or if there is a case at their home, and Tucker said the district might implement "targeted masking" if there is an outbreak within a class or group.
The change could also be reversed if community transmission spikes again.
"It’s been a challenging issue, we continue to do what we think is best for kids and keep in-person learning going," Tucker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.