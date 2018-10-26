LACONIA — A Barnstead man, charged with using drugs while caring for a child, received a suspended sentence Friday.
Shane A. Perkins, 32, of 14 Rangeway Road, in Barnstead, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Judge Gillian Abramson sentenced Perkins to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
According to court records, Perkins used illegal drugs while he was the only adult caring for an 11-year-old child.
As part of the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Perkins on a charge of possession of heroin or fentanyl.
