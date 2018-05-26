LACONIA — A Belmont man who has been wanted since he failed to attend a court hearing in his child-sex-assault case was taken into custody Friday.
Richard N. Boden, 49, whose last known address was 252 Daniel Webster Highway, Apt. 2, in Belmont, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Belmont Police Capt. Richard Mann.
Boden was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon in Belknap County Superior Court.
Boden, a registered sex offender with a record of offenses against children, was indicted on March 29, on a felony charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault (domestic violence). According to the indictment, Boden is alleged to have sexually penetrated an 8-year-old girl more than once between Jan. 29, 2010, and June 30, 2010.
When Boden failed to appear in court on April 18 for his arraignment, the court issued a warrant for his arrest. The day before, according to court documents, he moved out of his Daniel Webster Highway apartment and his whereabouts remained unknown to authorities.
When he was arrested on Friday he was charged with failing to report to Belmont Police that he had moved. Registered sex offenders are legally required to report any change of address within five business days of moving.
