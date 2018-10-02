WOLFEBORO — A local man who was arrested on a bench warrant was subsequently arrested on two other charges after authorities found contraband on him.
Blake Fournier, 28, of Wolfeboro was arrested Thursday by Officer Mike Strauch who spotted Fournier on walking on North Main Street and who knew there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Fournier was arrested without incident and transported to the Carroll County Jail for processing. Once at the jail, contraband was discovered. As a result, Fournier was also charged with falsifying physical evidence and breach of bail.
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau said he could not elaborate on what kind of contraband Fournier had.
He was later bailed and is scheduled to appear in Third Circuit Court-District Division-Ossipee on Oct. 24.
