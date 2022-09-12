The light at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical failure Sunday night, and has been flashing since. This means drivers on Union will see a constant red light, and those traveling Main will see a yellow one. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection.
Laconia Public Works Director Wes Anderson said the department attempted to repair the traffic lights Sunday night after they went on flash mode, but were unsuccessful.
“We’re not quite sure what’s going on. We troubleshooted and nothing worked,” Anderson said. “We called in our on-call contractor and they haven’t been able to get there yet.”
The contractor, East Coast Signals, is based out of Portsmouth. According to the company’s website, they provide services in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
East Coast Signals said that their technicians are currently servicing locations in Vermont and Maine, but stated that the company has been in phone contact with the department of public works.
According to East Coast Signals, flash is a safe method of operation for the traffic lights. It remains unclear when the lights will be restored. Until then, it’s up to drivers to exercise extra caution while moving through the intersection.
