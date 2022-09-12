Traffic Lights

The light at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical failure Sunday night, and has been flashing since. This means drivers on Union will see a constant red light, and those traveling Main will see a yellow one. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The street lights at the intersection of Union Avenue and Main Street suffered an unknown electrical issue Sunday night that was still unresolved as of Monday afternoon. The lights are currently set to “flash” mode, but it’s been up to drivers to decide for themselves when it’s safe to cross the busy intersection. 

Laconia Public Works Director Wes Anderson said the department attempted to repair the traffic lights Sunday night after they went on flash mode, but were unsuccessful.

