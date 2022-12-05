Love INC

Donated gifts sit ready for selection as the Sturtevant family speaks with volunteers at Love INC's Christmas Blessings Project last Friday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — For half a decade, Christian nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ, or Love INC, has provided Christmas presents to children and families in need through its Christmas Blessings Project.

“Its not about the Christmas gifts, that's the small part,” said Love INC Executive Director Ron DeDucca. “With Love INC, the whole idea is to offer a hand up, not just a handout. We will help people this year, walk beside them throughout the whole year. We're trying to get them up from where they are at this point.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.